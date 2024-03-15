Rio Ferdinand would “love” to see Marcus Rashford be a “one-club player”

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has stated that he hopes Marcus Rashford spends the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

The England forward has had a torrid campaign this year, where he has scored a meagre seven goals in all competitions and has been a shadow of the player he was last year when he won the club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old has also been plagued with criticism ranging from his body language and attitude to his off-field behaviour when he went on a 12-hour drinking spree in Belfast.

Nonetheless, the striker has been called up for his national team during the international break later this month, soothing concerns that he may be left out of England’s Euro 2024 final squad.

Moreover, despite not playing very well, he has scored two goals in his last two Premier League games, including a stunner away to Manchester City.

One pundit who has defended the United academy graduate is Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube podcast he claimed, “With Marcus, you just want him to be that, I’d love him to be that one-club player for the rest of his career, break all the records, and kind of put the club on his back and be that guy.

“Now the fortunes are going to hopefully turn with Ineos coming in, in the next couple of years and he’s central to that, and I’d love that to happen.”

Due to the controversy surrounding the striker, he has been linked with a move away with Paris Saint-Germain being heavily discussed in the media as a possible new home.

However, recent reports seem to suggest that they will not make a big money move for him this summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with a shock move but such a transfer seems highly improbable.

Earlier this month, writing in the Players’ Tribune, Rashford asserted his love for the Red Devils claiming, “People will actually think I’m weird when I start talking about what United means to me.

“Because if you’re not me, then I’m sure it almost sounds fake. But you have to understand, when I was young, playing for United was everything. It was out of reach for us. It was hard to get there, and even harder to stay there.”

Nonetheless, it has been relayed by The Peoples Person that not even Marcus Rashford, who has scored 130 goals for the club, is safe from the chopping block this summer as INEOS look to stamp their authority at Old Trafford.

At the very top of his game, he is unplayable and electrifying to watch, the problem is, he has been unpredictable his whole career and many fans doubt whether, at 26 years old, that will ever change.