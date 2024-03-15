“Touch and go”: Gareth Southgate admits Luke Shaw’s Euro 2024 England spot is uncertain



England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that it’s uncertain whether Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will be included in his squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Shaw is currently unavailable as he recovers from a muscle injury expected to rule him out of action until the season ends.

The full-back went off limping during United’s 2-1 win against Luton Town in February.

In his absence as well as that of Tyrell Malacia, Erik ten Hag has been forced to deploy Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat in the left-back positions.

Unsurprisingly, both players have not proven to be natural fits for that role.

Shaw’s latest physical setback has raised doubts over his place in the Three Lions squad heading to Germany this summer.

On Wednesday afternoon, Southgate named his England squad for this month’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford were the only United stars who were included, with Kobbie Mainoo narrowly missing out.

Southgate was asked by BBC Radio 5 Live whether Shaw’s participation at the Euros is “touch and go.” The England manager replied, “Well, we’d have to say yes is the answer to that because the timelines would suggest he’ll only be available in the dying embers of the season.”

“You don’t know what version of the player you’re going to get.”

He added, “We might have everybody that’s currently injured back & available but how fit & how match fit & how robust to get through a tournament, we’re going to have to work that out as well in the next few months.”

Shaw started all five of the national team’s games at the 2022 Qataer World Cup and was also first-choice at Euro 2020 when he scored in the final against Italy.

