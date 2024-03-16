Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 5-2 Blackburn Rovers u18s



Manchester United U18s hosted Blackburn Rovers at Carrington on Saturday morning as they looked to bounce back from their first defeat in the league this season last time out.

A young side put out by Adam Lawrence was made even younger at the last moment when captain Finley McAllister was forced to pull out and was replaced by 15-year-old Amir Ibragimov.

Ibragimov provided the first big chance of the match when he connected sweetly with the ball laid off by Gabriele Biancheri but the midfielder’s shot was blocked and it ended up in the arms of the keeper.

Still within the opening 10 minutes, Blackburn responded with a nice one-two passing move into United’s box before striking the left post which saw Tom Myles rooted to his spot.

The match took an unlucky turn in the 22nd minute though when Harry Amass’ pass back to Myles had a little too much power on it as the ball skidded underneath the keeper’s foot and into the United goal.

United were peppering the Blackburn goal in search of an equaliser with a number of chances falling to Victor Musa and Biancheri but neither could apply the finish.

The visitors continued to pose a danger on the counter though and forced a fully stretched finger tip save from Myles with a beautifully curled effort headed towards the top right corner.

Despite United’s possession and chances, it was Blackburn who added a second in the 39th minute. Trying to work the ball out from the back, United lost possession and Junior Nsangou was quick to pounce with a low finish.

Just before the break, 16-year-old Bendito Mantato gave United a lifeline with a great solo goal cutting in from the left between two defenders before smashing into the near corner.

Adam Lawrence’s half time team talk looked to have fired United up as they came out and equalised less than a minute after the restart.

Musa started the attack picking up the ball deep before driving through and after a scramble of chances in the box, Mantato latched onto the loose ball to fire in for his second of the match.

Ruben Curley and Biancheri then forced good stops but it was Musa who would eventually find the finishing touch to give United the lead in the 54th minute. Ibragimov drove into the box on the right side before crossing low for Musa to tap in at the back post.

It was all United in the second half and Mantato secured his hat-trick in the 66th minute. Ethan Williams came off the bench and was immediately involved, skipping past a number of defenders before having his shot saved but Mantato was on the scene to finish off the move.

Blackburn threatened to work their way back into it on the counter but Amass’ goal line block kept them out.

Mantato then finished off the match with his fourth to cap a phenomenal performance for the youngster who has been garnering interest from United’s rivals.

Musa turned on the halfway line before playing Mantato through who somehow trickled the ball into the net despite going down in the process.

The win means United retain their 10 point lead at the top of the Premier League North table as they look to fend off Manchester City’s late surge in the run in to the end of the season.

United: Myles, Kamason (Armer 77), Nolan, Jackson, Amass, Devaney, Curley, Mantato, Ibragimov (Williams 60), Biancheri (Thwaites 77), Musa

Unused subs: Harrison, Wheatley

