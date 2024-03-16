Bendito Mantato expected to seal scholarship terms with Manchester United



Manchester United’s Bendito Mantato is rumoured to have agreed scholarship terms with the club.

The 16 year old has been attracting interest from a host of rival clubs which has left United fans worried about the youngster’s future at the club.

But it has now emerged that the England u16 international is set to seal terms to remain at United.

Academy Scoop on X (formerly Twitter) has exclusively stated that “Bendito Mantato has verbally agreed terms for a Scholarship deal at Manchester United, set to be officially signed in July.”

Exclusive: Sixteen-year-old Bendito Mantato has verbally agreed terms for a Scholarship deal at Manchester United, set to be officially signed in July. The England youth international has committed his future to United despite keen interest from a host of Premier League clubs. pic.twitter.com/35TvX7Uryx — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) March 16, 2024

Not being eligible for a professional contract until he turns 17, a scholarship deal for a player the calibre of Mantato will likely have terms built in to it to tie him to the club long-term.

Despite still being eligible for United’s U16s, who defeated Blackburn 7-0 today, Mantato stole the show on the adjacent pitch as he led the u18s to a 5-2 comeback victory with four goals.

A superb second-half effort saw our young Reds pick up all three points in the #U18PL 👊#MUFC || #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2024

Having just turned 16 in January, Mantato already has five goals and two assists in his last three appearances for the u18s.

Equally comfortable at either right wing or left back, the youngster has drawn comparisons with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka due to his positional flexibility.

England U16s’ starting left back, it has been the right wing where he has been pulling up trees for United’s u18s with his exceptional finishing ability.

With his ability in attack it is expected he may stay in a more advanced role like Saka and Gareth Bale before him.

Wherever his future will lie though, he will certainly be pushed to the limit by his teammates in either position with Harry Amass and Shea Lacey two of the standout talents for United’s U18s this season.

Lacey’s long term injury has opened the spot on the right wing for Mantato to break through in recent weeks but Adam Lawrence will have a selection headache on his hands as Lacey is expected to return to action soon.

A good problem to have with too many talents at Carrington, United supporters can now let out a sigh of relief as it looks like the academy star who joined the club at nine years of age is set to remain.