Chelsea look set to rival Manchester United for Gleison Bremer this summer

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United defensive target, Gleison Bremer.

The Red Devils have made a centre back a major priority for the summer window as they were brutally exposed defensively at the highest level in the Champions League, where they conceded a horrific 15 goals in six matches.

What’s more, the futures of numerous defenders at the club are very much in the air, as Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans’ long term futures are not clear after this season.

Even Lisandro Martinez faces questions over his ability to stay fit considering he has only played 10 games for the side since picking up an injury last April against Sevilla.

Consequently, United have been linked to numerous centre backs to upgrade their defensive department but two names that have been spoken about most recently are those of Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite.

In fact, a recent report suggested that United have not ruled out bringing both in.

The Brazilian Bremer is well-thought of at Old Trafford and it has been relayed by The Peoples Person that United are preparing their first big offer for the Juventus star.

However, a move for the defender, as is usually the case, may not go all of the Red Devils’ own way.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that “Chelsea have joined the race to sign” Bremer.

They say the “Brazil international signed a new long-term contract with the Bianconeri in December, but there is a low release clause of around €50 million”.

The West Londoners are also desperate for a defensive upgrade as they sit 11th in the Premier League table and have conceded 45 goals in only 28 matches.

United will hope that the exciting prospect of new owners and greater likelihood of European football, even if it is the Europa or Conference League, will be enough to convince the Brazilian that he should relocate to Manchester instead of England’s capital.