Dan Ashworth could bring Manchester United into play for Bruno Guimarães this summer

Manchester United have been linked to Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, with incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth a key figure in the story.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of Newcastle’s growth from a team fighting relegation to Champions League competitors where, despite not making it out of the group, impressively beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at home.

Despite the Magpies’ drop off in performance level this year, the midfield general has continued to play a major part in their season.

He has played 39 times , scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

A combination of his fine form and the Geordies’ struggles has led to rumours about a potential exit for the 26 year old.

Subsequently Spanish paper AS have reported that, while Manchester City are pushing hard for the signing, the Brazilian is of interest to numerous clubs in and outside of England, including Manchester United.

Elaborating on the Red Devils’ interest, the outlet makes the interesting statement that “in addition, Manchester United would be the last contender in the race for the Rio player, having the endorsement of Dan Ashworth, former Newcastle sporting director who is in love with his game”.

The English sporting director is currently on gardening leave from Newcastle as both teams look to find a compromise over his astronomical compensation fee.

It was thought that progress was being made in negotiations but respected journalist for The Athletic, David Ornstein, has claimed that according to his information, there have been no “significant developments”.

However, in spite of Ashworth being unable to work officially for the club until he is released from his contract at St James’ Park, it has been reported he has been carrying out unofficial business by meeting INEOS favourite, Graham Potter, about the potential vacancy in the manager’s hot seat at Old Trafford should Erik ten Hag be sacked.

Therefore it may not be beyond the realms of possibility that Ashworth may be working on a way to try and bring Newcastle’s star with him to Old Trafford.

Furthermore, incoming CEO, Omar Berrada, who is also on gardening leave until the summer, has reportedly been carrying out clandestine meetings to prepare for his new role.

Nonetheless, a move for Guimarães seems unlikely at the present time, considering he is valued at €85m by transfermarkt. In a summer where United need to fill a lot of holes in their side, it seems unlikely they would drop that amount of money on the midfielder.

In addition, further complications lie in the fact that relationships are clearly not at their zenith between the two clubs as Sir Jim Ratcliffe called Newcastle’s stance on the Ashworth case “silly”.

Therefore, if Newcastle are prepared to demand £20m for a sporting director, it is scary to think what they would ask for their talismanic midfield general.

Moreover, the two are rivals for similar territory in the Premier League and the Brazilian international has frequently stated how happy he is in the North-East of England.