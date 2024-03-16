Erik ten Hag calls on Man United stars to “save the season” by beating Liverpool and winning FA Cup



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has urged his players to “save the season” by registering a win against Liverpool and ultimately winning the FA Cup.

United have been poor this term and have struggled to nail down a consistent run of results and performances.

After early exits in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, the FA Cup remains United’s only realistic chance of winning some silverware this season.

However to do that, United will have to get past Liverpool when they host their bitter rivals at Old Trafford in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters and emphasised that the campaign can be salvaged by succeeding in the domestic competition.

The Dutchman remarked, “We have to save the season together. We know we have to catch up in the Premier League. Now we have an opportunity to win silverware, the only opportunity is the FA Cup and we are only three wins away. They are big games [versus Liverpool] and we have to play our best.”

“Sunday is a test for us but we like the test, we like a challenge and we can, within a certain range, be relaxed because we believe in ourselves, but on Sunday we have to prove that.”

He added, “As a manager I know it’s not only going up. Sometimes you have setbacks and we have had a lot of setbacks this season. But you can always look at the big picture and I know when the injured [players] are back [we will improve].”

“It’s about ­sticking together. You have to face it together, make sure you are on one page together. Always around Man United is noise: don’t get distracted by it, know together where we are going; what is the project and also the process, and that everyone knows why we are in the position where we are. And how can we improve it.”

Ten Hag also called on his players to have an attitude of doing their best every single day as this is the only way the club will collectively achieve its goals and ambitions.

The 54-year-old opened up on Mason Mount, who has returned to action.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the England international is set to be included in the matchday squad to face Liverpool after a four-month spell on the sidelines with an injury.

Ten Hag said about Mount, “I’m convinced he will be [a key player]. He didn’t have the chance to prove this point. But he will be a very good player for Manchester United.”

“It’s been really unfortunate and disappointing for him but also for us when you have such a class player…and you can’t play him. He has had injuries as we all know. I am sure when he is fit he will play and get into that rhythm he will contribute to a successful Manchester United.”

United vs. Liverpool is set to kick off at 15:30 BST.

