Erik ten Hag finally reveals his tactical blueprint at Manchester United in detail



Is Manchester United a team that builds from the back? Do they press high or defend in a deep block or do both at the same time? Do they prefer playing on the counter-attack or dominating the territory with the ball?

It is remarkable that after nearly two years with Erik ten Hag at the helm, United fans still don’t know the answer as to what kind of a team they support.

A lack of philosophy and a clear tactical vision has been pointed out as a big negative factor when judging Ten Hag’s reign at the club.

The man himself has now finally revealed his tactical blueprint in detail in an interview with Astro SuperSport.

Ten Hag said it’s “typical” to trap opponents and then play out from the back, meaning inviting the press and then playing through it.

However, he hinted that the players at his disposal make it so that he has to be flexible, pointing out the plethora of quick players who open up playing quickly and vertically as an option.

He admitted that’s when it ends up being about “reading the game”, effectively revealing that he has no single philosophy, but takes into account what the opponent is doing most times.

He said: “It’s typical to trap opponents and to play out from the back. But we also have very quick players. When teams give us the opportunity to play in behind, we have to recognise those situations and go more vertical in a quicker moment.

“But if they’re waiting, then we have to adapt and wait and create our own spaces. It’s always about reading the game and going from there.”

A huge issue plaguing United this season, irrespective of possession game or counter-attack, is the lack of balance in midfield where they get constantly overrun.

Ten Hag rejected those suggestions, saying that the problem was not by design or a result of his tactical blueprint and could be fixed if the players just kept the ball better.

He said: “We can control it by keeping the ball better. Our players like Mainoo, Casemiro, and Bruno are comfortable on the ball. There are plenty of others in the team as well. If we keep the ball more, we’ll be less vulnerable to counter-attacks.”

It presents an interesting case where it becomes difficult to ascertain whether the players are not able to follow the manager’s instructions, not capable of following enough, or Ten Hag is failing to get it across properly because his words don’t match the players’ actions on the pitch.

Ultimately, getting his message across and the players implementing it successfully is where a manager earns his wages. Lip service would do no good if issues remain on the pitch.

