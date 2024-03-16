Further misery for Facundo Pellistri and Granada as they suffer third consecutive loss vs. Mallorca



Manchester United loanee and his club Granada suffered yet another loss, this time at the hands of Mallorca.

A late strike from Antonio Jose Raillo Arenas in the 85th minute compounded Granada’s misery. The Spanish outfit have now lost three games on the bounce.

Granada also remain winless in their last nine clashes. The last time they tasted a victory was on February 3 against Cadiz.

Alexander Medina’s side currently lie in second-bottom place in La Liga standings with just 14 points gained after 28 league games played.

They’re four points above Almeria and 10 points adrift of the safety places. As it stands, avoiding relegation seems like an uphill battle for Pellistri and his Granada teammates.

The United loanee was on the pitch for 90 minutes including added time vs. Mallorca.

He started on his favoured right flank in a 4-4-2 formation.

Pellistri managed just 37 touches of the ball during the time he was in action. He attempted 18 passes. He found his teammates on 14 occasions, registering a pass completion rate of 78%.

The Uruguayan had one key pass to his name.

Pellistri didn’t try a cross or a long ball. He also wasn’t able to test the Mallorca goalkeeper with a shot.

He embarked on three dribbles and completed just one. The 22-year-old delved into 11 ground duels. He won seven of these contests.

The forward was required to challenge for three aerial duels. He was beaten all three times.

Pellistri won one tackle.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

He unsurprisingly struggled to make an impact against Mallorca who simply outclassed Los Nazaríes at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Up next for Granada is Cadiz – the team they last beat – after the March international break.

