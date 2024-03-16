Kobbie Mainoo called up for England U21 duty for first time

Kobbie Mainoo has been called up for the England Under-21’s for the first time for the upcoming international break.

The 18 year old has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season, where in just 22 games he has solidified himself as one of Erik ten Hag’s first names on the team sheet.

A jaw-dropping full debut in November away to Everton left many pundits in awe at the youngster’s maturity.

Many pundits have praised the Stockport native’s calmness on the ball and his decision making for one so young.

Then, a sensational last gasp solo goal against Wolves really put his name on the map, with Rio Ferdinand claiming that the player gives him “Clarence Seedorf vibes“.

Naturally, there has been much debate on whether the youngster should be in contention for the senior England squad.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, was criticised by some for choosing to watch Jordan Henderson play for Ajax instead of the United Youth Cup winner in February.

Consequently, the player has been left out of England’s forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, as the Three Lions warm up for the Euros, which they are joint-favourites to win, alongside France.

The England coach explained the midfielder’s omission by stating that “I think that he’s doing brilliantly for a young player and we’re never slow to put a young player into seniors. But he’s only had a handful of games and you have to be very careful development-wise in making those decisions at the right time”.

There had been concerns amongst English fans that Mainoo might opt to play for Ghana, as he eligible through his parents.

However the recent call up to the under 21 side may convince Mainoo that he is certainly part of England’s future moving forward.

The European Under-21 champions will take on Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and the United starlet will be aiming to leave a positive impression.

Whilst it seems unlikely, the player may harbour dreams of sneaking into the final senior squad for the Euros if he finishes the current campaign with a flourish.