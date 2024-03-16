Man United’s Scott McTominay scoops up prestigious international award after Euro 2024 qualification heroics



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was recognised and honoured for his significant contributions during Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign as he scooped up the men’s national team Player of the Year award.

McTominay warded off competition from fellow countrymen John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Callum McGregor to claim the prestigious prize.

The United star played a big part in Scotland’s qualification for the tournament which is set to kick off in Germany during the summer.

He notched seven goals for Scotland including an incredible double against Spain at Hampden Park.

McTominay was presented with the award by United legend Darren Fletcher earlier this week.

You voted Scott McTominay as your 2023 @EE Scotland Men's Player of the Year, and a familiar face was on hand to present him with his award this week 🏆 Click below to watch in full, as our former captain, Darren Fletcher, shared some words with Scott during the presentation ⤵️ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 16, 2024

Fletcher explained that McTominay “thoroughly deserved” the award as he wished his native Scotland the best of luck ahead of Euro 2024.

McTominay reacted to his achievement and said, “Obviously, to win something like this, the Scotland men’s Player of the Year, is amazing.”

“We’ve had a good season, in terms of the results we’ve had and obviously getting to the Euros, and now we want to kick on and do well from here.”

“There were a few [highlights]. I had the goal in Spain that was disallowed and it’s probably my favourite ever goal I’ve not scored! So I’d probably say the other two goals against Spain.”

He added, “It was a historic night for us all, what we want more of them to come hopefully in the future, so we can kick on and show we are capable of beating teams as good as Spain.”

The Carrington academy graduate relayed that everyone in the national team was vital in the success they enjoyed. He branded himself as just being “the fortunate one” who was handed the accolade but in all truth, it was a team effort.

The feat will only do McTominay’s confidence a world of good as United prepare to come up against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Sunday.

