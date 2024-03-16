Manchester United starlet James Scanlon called up to senior Gibraltar side for first time

Manchester United youngster, James Scanlon, has been called up to the Gibraltar senior national team for the first time for a Nations League double header against Lithuania.

The announcement was made via the Gibraltar FA’s official twitter page.

🚨 Squad Announcement 🚨 Here is your Gibraltar 🇬🇮 Squad to take on Lithuania in next weeks huge #NationsLeague Playoff ‼️ 👀 Check out some of the fresh faces called up 🔽 pic.twitter.com/LyasiouxAJ — Gibraltar FA (@GibraltarFA) March 15, 2024

The youngster was born in England but qualifies to play for the minnow nation due to his mother’s citizenship.

The attacking midfielder has already represented the under 17 and under 19s, so will no doubt be delighted to have a crack at representing his national side at senior level, in such an important pair of games.

If the Gibraltarians manage to overcome Lithuania, they will avoid relegation to League D in the Nations League tournament, which would be a fine achievement for a nation of only 32,669 people.

The minnow nation has won eight times in their history since they started playing in UEFA competitions in 2013 and famously lost 14-0 to France last November.

Scanlon was snapped up by Manchester United last year after shining in Derby County’s academy.

The exciting young talent has certainly made an impression at Carrington to date.

He has played regularly for the under 18s and scored four goals in nine appearances this season.

The Gibraltarian has also been called up to play for United’s under 21s side to play in Premier League 2 matches four times, grabbing an assist.

What’s more, the player is clearly being watched carefully by first team manager, Erik ten Hag, as he was asked to train with the first team, in preparation for the Champions League tie with Galatasaray back in October.

The 17 year old will be hoping if he can get regular action with his national side, this could lead to a more Premier League 2 action and potentially a loan in the future, as he tries to ultimately find a way into the first team.

Whilst there are many problems at Manchester United at the moment, there have been a few academy players who have been able to make the step up to the first team of late.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have both become integral members of the starting line-up this year and Willy Kambwala and Omari Forson have managed to make their first team debuts, becoming frequent members of matchday squads.