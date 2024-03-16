Manchester United youngster Harry Amass signs first professional contract at the club



Manchester United’s youth has emerged as the shining light in an overall underwhelming season and the promise of a brighter future has kept fans optimistic.

The class of 2021-22 has already given the senior team Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, while Willy Kambwala and Omari Forson remain on the fringes.

United have now started making moves to secure the next batch of wonderkids, headlined by the news of Harry Amass signing his first professional contract with the club.

Amass confirmed the news on his Instagram, calling it a “proud moment for me and my family”.

The left-back joined the club from Watford at the start of this season after already making the bench for them at the age of just 15.

Having started with the U18s, Amass has shown rapid progression. He has already made his debut for the U21s and with United’s left-back situation uncertain at best, a senior debut in the near future is extremely realistic.

United’s latest attacking prodigy, Bendito Mantato, joins Amass in committing their future to the club and more pro deals could be coming in the future.

United U18s are in the midst of a historical season of dominance as they sit atop the U18s Premier League, losing just one game in 19.

This crop of youngsters clearly has the potential to go far in the game and Amass’ name is one that has been spoken about in hushed tones ever since he joined.

His game is that of a perfect modern fullback and his physicality would ensure he has a better transition to the senior team than most youngsters manage.

The next challenge for him will be to impress in first-team training and hopefully make a case to be included in United’s senior squad when they go for the pre-season in the summer.

A good performance there, and he might well tempt United to change their plans of recruiting a new left-back in the summer.

