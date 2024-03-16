Mason Greenwood shines again as Getafe topple high-flying La Liga rivals Girona



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood put in yet another sensational performance as his side, Getafe, beat La Liga high-flyers Girona.

A first-half goal from Jesus Santiago was enough to secure the win for Getafe and clinch all three points.

It was a big win for Getafe against Girona, who are the closest rivals to table leaders Real Madrid in the race to win the title.

Girona are a point above third-placed Barcelona and 10 points adrift of Los Blancos. The Blaugrana have a game in hand.

The result also left Getafe in ninth place in La Liga standings.

While he didn’t score, Greenwood played a big part in the club’s incredible victory at Estadio Coliseum.

During the time he was on the pitch, the Englishman registered 41 touches of the ball. He successfully delivered 24 of the 27 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 89%. One of his passes was a key pass.

Greenwood tried to ping three long balls. He found his intended target on all three occasions.

The Englishman had just one shot at the Girona goal but it was off-target and didn’t really require the goalkeeper to intervene.

He embarked on seven dribbles and completed four of these.

Greenwood delved into 12 ground duels. He came out on top on six occasions. The forward was required to contest one aerial challenge but he was outdone.

The United loanee also drew in two fouls.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Earlier on Saturday, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Greenwood, who is no longer interested in a return to Old Trafford, is being pursued by multiple interested clubs including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

It’s easy to see why he’s on the radar of many teams keen on landing him and providing him with another home.

