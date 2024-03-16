Mason Mount set to be included in Man United’s FA Cup squad vs. Liverpool after four-month injury lay-off



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is on track to be included in his side’s FA Cup squad that’ll come up against Liverpool on Sunday, in the quarter-final of the competition.

Mount has missed four months of competitive action due to a calf injury.

However, according to The Athletic, it seems like the Englishman is fully fit and ready to play again. He will be named in Erik ten Hag’s matchday squad that will meet Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford.

Mount arrived from Chelsea last summer in a deal worth £60million.

He has however made just 12 appearances across all competitions in his maiden season at Old Trafford. Injuries have kept the midfielder from playing more matches.

Mount last lined up for the Red Devils in November, during a 1-0 win against newly-promoted outfit Luton Town.

It’s understood that he picked up a calf injury that he has since been recovering from.

Earlier this week, United confirmed that the 25-year-old returned to full training with the rest of his teammates at Carrington.

During his presser ahead of the Liverpool clash, Ten Hag strongly hinted that Mount could be involved in some capacity and it now appears that this will indeed be the case.

It remains unclear whether he’ll be named in the starting XI or will initially be on the bench. The latter is more likely as United will almost certainly be wary of rushing him back after such a prolonged period on the sidelines.

His return undoubtedly comes as a big boost to Ten Hag and United. This term, the Dutchman has had to struggle with key players sustaining injuries.

This has played a huge part in hindering the team from attaining consistent results and performances.

