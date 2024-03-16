Match-starved Amad Diallo might still have a future at Manchester United

Despite an incredible lack of game time this season, it is too early to write off Amad Diallo at Manchester United.

This is according to The Times who claim that he “has been frustrated by playing only 63 minutes this season”. However, he could yet “have a successful future at the club”.

The Ivorian was highly rated by Old Trafford side and they made a huge effort to bring him to the club in 2020.

“United’s football director, John Murtough, flew to northern Italy knowing that upon his return to England, he would have to spend two weeks self-isolating”, to seal the deal.

The Red Devils also “paid a huge fee for the Ivory Coast youth international — £18 million up front — with another potential £19 million in add-ons”. It seemed a small fortune to land the sought-after attacker, who had only played three senior games for Atalanta.

“As far as United were concerned, Diallo was worth it. During the four years they had been scouting him, he had rated among the highest performers on their database”.

However, since joining United, the player has only been able to make 12 appearances for the club and has one goal to his name, a spectacular looping backwards header against AC Milan in the 2021 Europa League campaign.

The player has faced quite a lot of challenging moments in his career in Manchester with an injury scuppering his chances of going on loan to Feyenoord in 2021 and a poor spell at Ibrox with Glasgow Rangers.

Things finally looked like they were going in the right direction when Diallo had a wonderful loan at Sunderland last season, where he scored 14 goals and was a cult hero in their narrow failure to be promoted to the Premier League.

He was even voted the Championship fans’ player of the season in recognition of his fine efforts.

This led to numerous teams expressing an interest in taking the player on loan but it was decided he would have the chance to win a place in the United starting line-up. But disaster struck again as he picked up an injury during the club’s tour of the United States of America, leaving him sidelined for four months.

However, since making his return in the last game of the year away to Nottingham Forest, he hasn’t even had a combined 90 minutes of football, a situation that has led to the player’s growing frustration.

Speculation about his future and relationship with the manager grew when the 21 year old deleted his social media information but he later revealed this was for religious reasons during Ramadan.

However, according to The Times’s sources, there may be a glimmer of hope for the winger’s career at Old Trafford.

“There is a feeling that if Diallo applies himself in the final quarter of the campaign at United’s Carrington training base, he will get more game time. The club are certainly not pushing him out. He also has 15 months left on his contract, which the club can extend by another year. There are no regrets about the sum they paid for the player, nor do they believe they bought a dud”.

“It is ‘too early’, one source said, to write the winger off. It just depends on whether Diallo is willing to channel his anger into persuading Erik ten Hag, the manager, to give him a go in the final few weeks of the campaign. Maybe then he will end the season with a smile on his face”.

Certainly many United fans would hate to lose the player before he is given a proper chance to show his true level at the club, which he has never had the opportunity to do.