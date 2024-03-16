Rio Ferdinand claims that Alejandro Garnacho needs to work on his decision making

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United’s electrifying talent, Alejandro Garnacho, must improve his decision making to take his game to the next level.

The 19 year old has enjoyed his most successful career to date and is building an exciting future with fellow youngsters, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Madrid-born player has scored seven goals and provided three assists so far in this campaign and has turned himself from a threatening bench option to one of United’s key attacking players.

The standout moment of the season for the 2022 Youth Cup winner was surely his ridiculous overhead kick goal away to Everton last November.

The striker was also a livewire last Saturday where he won two penalties as the Everton defence could not live with his pace and trickery.

The youngster’s fine play has been noticed by his national side, as he has been recalled to the senior Argentine teams for friendlies in the United States. He will certainly be dreaming of making a strong impression so that he is selected for the Copa America in July and the Olympics in Paris.

However, speaking on his VIBE with FIVE YouTube podcast show, former United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has pinpointed where the youngster can improve his game.

The United legend has been complimentary of the player in the past, praising his energy, but believes one part of his game is lacking.

“[He’s] young. Most young players do everything, and then that’s the hardest part of the game: decision-making”.

“Most of the young players, other than your super-elites like the Rooneys when you come through, the Bellinghams, etc…”.

“Other than those guys, they’re getting that right at such a young age which makes them that elite level and special”.

“Garnacho, the only part of his game at the moment for me that he needs to work on is that decision-making. But I think that’s just youth. I hope. You’ve got to develop that.”

The youngster has the perfect opportunity tomorrow, when his side take on Liverpool in a titanic FA Cup tie, to prove he can make the right decision at the right time in front of an Old Trafford crowd desperate for a confidence-boosting win against their bitter rivals.