Thierry Henry names Paul Scholes as the best midfielder he played against in the Premier League

English football has created some fascinating debates throughout the years but none more divisive than the choice between Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as the best midfielder in Premier League history.

The trio of midfielders battled against each other in the same era, all possessing exceptional qualities.

United man Scholes, is far and away the most successful in terms of trophies having scooped a remarkable 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League medals during his playing days.

Yet Gerrard and Lampard regularly formed the nucleus of the England teams of the era, with Scholes at times having to fit in around them.

As reported by The Mirror, Premier League legend Thierry Henry has spoken of his admiration for Scholes when weighing in on the debate.

Henry was asked who he felt the best midfielder he played against was and wasted no time in naming the United’s maestro before explaining the impact he had on the Frenchman’s Arsenal side of the time.

“Paul Scholes. The next one would have been, right behind, very close, Stevie G. But I have to go with Paul Scholes. He was just ahead in his head.

He made Manchester United tick. Every time we were playing them we needed to find a way to stop him. It’s true. I think Stevie G comes really close to him. But Paul Scholes would have to win,” he said.

Henry is widely regarded as the best player to have graced England’s top flight but he insists that Scholes would even trump him to that honour.

“I would have to go Paul Scholes. I don’t think people have given him the credit he deserves. One of the best, if not the best, I’ve played against, he could do anything,” said Henry.

Question marks have always been raised on whether the England national side ever got the best of the United man and Henry added that he was baffled as to why the team wasn’t built for Scholesey.

“Unfortunately for him, when he was playing for the national team, for England, sometimes people didn’t see it like that. If I had a Paul Scholes in my team, everything would be around him.

At Manchester United, they saw it like that, but I think Paul Scholes is one of the best I’ve played against in this league, and seen anywhere,” he added.

Scholes understated nature during his playing days may have been a factor in him going under the radar outside of Old Trafford but the United fans were never in doubt of his special talent.

The midfielder racked up an incredible 718 appearances for United throughout an amazing career that gained him legendary status at the club.