Three exciting storylines that are brewing ahead of Man United’s FA Cup clash vs. Liverpool



Manchester United are set to come up against Liverpool on Sunday in a crucial FA Cup quarter-final clash.

United have been extremely poor this season but have somehow managed to be consistent in the domestic competition.

However, the Red Devils now face a major hurdle in their bid to lift the trophy and salvage what has undoubtedly been a disastrous campaign – Liverpool.

Both English giants have a rich FA Cup history. United have won it twelve times to Liverpool’s eight.

When the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this term at Anfield, the match ended in a goalless stalemate. United came close to scoring on a few occasions but ultimately managed to earn a valuable point at the hostile grounds.

Here are three mouth-watering narratives for fans to keep an eye on ahead of the match, which is shaping up to be a vital one for both teams.

United keen on spoiling Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour

In January, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent shockwaves throughout the football world when he announced that he would be stepping down from his job at the end of the current campaign.

The Merseysiders are still hoping to complete an unprecedented ‘quadruple’ of Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League as they seek to bring the curtain down on an eight-and-a-half-year Klopp managerial reign at Anfield.

Liverpool have already bagged the Carabao Cup and United now stand in their way of claiming the FA Cup.

The United fans and the players will undoubtedly be eager to see the team cause a massive upset and spoil Klopp’s farewell tour. What better way to do it than to deny the German coach the chance to win a major piece of silverware?

The Red Devils and Liverpool have one of the most bitter rivals in English football and ruining Klopp’s last campaign at the helm is an added sweetener and motivation for Erik ten Hag’s men to go and get the job done.

United will need to be at their best against opponents who are flying and in top form.

United’s last chance of winning a trophy this season

At the moment, the FA Cup represents the 20-time English champions’ last and only hope of winning a trophy.

As mentioned, United have been dismal this campaign and pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to mastermind an upturn in fortunes on the pitch as the business end of the season approaches.

By the Dutchman’s own admission, it’s do or die for his side in the FA Cup.

Going by his team selections and lineups in previous FA Cup clashes against Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest and even Newport County, he’s not taking any chances.

An FA Cup triumph would likely go a long way in convincing new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS organisation that Ten Hag needs to be afforded more time in the Old Trafford dugout.

United continue to be linked to potential Ten Hag replacements amidst uncertainty over the 54-year-old’s future at the club.

Last season, United got to Wembley but were outclassed by Manchester City in the final.

Ten Hag will be hoping for another chance and with some luck, a different result.

Key United players set to return from injury

Ten Hag and United will be boosted by the return of a number of key players who have been recovering from different physical setbacks.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to come back into the team after overcoming a muscular injury that kept him on the sidelines for the last few games.

Before he picked up the injury, the Danish talisman was enjoying a rich vein of form, which saw him scoop up the Premier League’s February Player of the Month award.

Hojlund can be Ten Hag’s secret weapon in his bid to outdo Liverpool.

Even better for United is that there is optimism that Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also be available to Ten Hag for selection.

Earlier on Saturday, a report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Mason Mount will be included in United’s matchday squad against Liverpool after a lengthy four-month absence from competitive action.

The players who are still injured and definitely ruled out of the FA Cup clash are Anthony Martial (groin), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Lisandro Martinez (knee).

Second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is also out after sustaining a muscle strain.

