Victor Osimhen’s future set to dictate the summer window with Manchester United in the picture



Erik ten Hag said something very pointed after Manchester United failed to sign a striker in the January window.

It was along the lines that the striker position is the most difficult to fill not just because of the exorbitant prices, but because not many would be considered “worthy” of United.

At least the latter problem would no longer be present in the summer.

Fichajes claims that Victor Osimhen, who is pretty much nailed on to leave Napoli this summer, is the subject of a four-way transfer race.

Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the Nigerian who carried Napoli to the league title last year.

However, it is worth noting that the four-way race could well add another participant, with Paris Saint-Germain also looking to replace a Mbappe-sized hole.

Therefore the race to Osimhen is not likely to be a straightforward one, especially with United’s FFP issues hanging over the club’s head.

One thing that could work in United’s favour is that even though there could be five clubs in for Osimhen, the idea of a “race” stops there.

That’s because the player has a release clause in his contract so the trouble of negotiating with Napoli’s tough president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, won’t be a barrier to entry.

Fabrizio Romano reports that any interested club’s main priority will be to convince Osimhen of their project and then send in the release clause.

With INEOS looking to make a mark in their first proper transfer window at United, Osimhen would suddenly become a much more realistic option.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already started making moves, at least on the executive level, that have brought United some positive attention on a strategic level.

They could have an easier time convincing Osimhen and it can also be argued that he won’t be as important to the team anywhere else as he would be at United.

Ultimately, that’s where the crux of this “race” lies and that is one which United can win, provided they want to and put their efforts into it.

