“What is clear is that…”: Mason Greenwood’s latest stance on Man United return emerges



Mason Greenwood is reportedly not at all interested in making a return to Manchester United, even if he were offered the chance to go back.

The forwards’s future is one of the main issues INEOS will undoubtedly need to resolve ahead of the summer transfer window.

Greenwood was controversially suspended by United in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman.

He was then charged with the offences but the case against him was eventually dropped, with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses.

United subsequently launched an internal investigation into the matter and had provisionally planned to bring him back until their plans got leaked.

Following backlash and public outrage, club bosses led by former CEO Richard Arnold reversed their decision and decided to send the Englishman to Getafe on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Greenwood has looked like a player reborn under Jose Bordalas. He has managed an impressive eight goals and five assists in 26 games across all competitions for Getafe.

His performances have sparked interest from a number of clubs keen to offer him a new home.

Atletico Madrid have been mentioned to be admirers of Greenwood. Barcelona contemplated signing him but it was revealed the Blaugrana have taken a step back and are now no longer pursuing the 22-year-old.

It was previously relayed that Greenwood would be reluctant to re-join United as he feels the club should have done more to protect him while he underwent his legal troubles.

In an update provided by journalist Matteo Moretto, it appears the Carrington academy graduate has indeed made up his mind and has shut the door to a possible return to Old Trafford.

It’s understood that amidst all this, United have not decided what to do with the player.

“Atletico Madrid are paying close attention to Greenwood’s situation, but there’s been no movement beyond that. It remains true that Manchester United have not made up their minds 100% on what they want to do with Greenwood, what with the new ownership coming in, and potentially a new manager too.”

“What is clear is that Greenwood does not want to go back to Manchester United. He wants to leave, and he would be very happy to stay in Spain, but what could get in the way of that is his price tag. United will want to get as much money as they can get out of a deal for him.”

As per Moretto, the Greenwood saga is expected to continue unfolding as the summer window approaches.

