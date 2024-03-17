Alejandro Garnacho played on against Liverpool despite hamstring injury



Manchester United came back from a goal down twice to end up securing a thrilling 4-3 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

They will next face Championship side Coventry City in the semifinals at Wembley and a replay of last season’s final could be on the cards.

Erik ten Hag was under severe pressure coming into the contest, having admitted that the FA Cup was the shortcut back into Europe for his team and a chance to secure silverware and salvage a doomed season.

At one point, it seemed like the players had given up and the Dutchman was headed for the exit door but two substitutes – Amad Diallo and Antony turned the tie on its head and gave the former Ajax coach some breathing space heading into the international break.

What a tie!

In an enthralling game, it was United’s academy guns who shone brightest as Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and the Ivorian all scored while the midfield masterclass from Kobbie Mainoo was worth appreciating as well.

One player who stayed on for the whole 120 minutes and never stopped running was Alejandro Garnacho with the Argentine picking up the game-winning assist as well.

Garnacho has trained 2 days this week due to a hamstring injury , still , he is there running 120 minutes and giving the winning assist , Im proud of you BIG BRO pic.twitter.com/N2avDuR5wS — roberto garnacho (@garna1k) March 17, 2024

He started out on the right but switched to the left once Rasmus Hojlund went off and was tireless as he kept going straight for the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

His decision-making has been criticised but his fearlessness is something that the manager has praised time and again in the past and that is exactly what fans want from a United winger.

Garnacho was tireless

Now according to the 19-year-old’s brother, the academy graduate was injured in the build-up to the high-voltage clash and had trained only two days before the game.

“Garnacho has trained 2 days this week due to a hamstring injury, still, he is there running 120 minutes and giving the winning assist,” brother Roberto wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hopefully, the injury does not get aggravated but the good thing is the international break starts now and United do not play before March 30 when they face Brentford.

Hopefully, Garnacho will get time to rest and heal with his side looking to carry this momentum into the league where they hope to make up an eight-point gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa.