Antony finally delivers when it matters and vindicates Erik ten Hag’s trust in him



Manchester United and Liverpool played out a seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford in their FA Cup quarterfinal with the hosts emerging 4-3 winners on Sunday.

The Red Devils took an early lead but as has often been the case this season, proceeded to sit back allowing the visitors to seize the initiative.

They made their advantage count as two quick-fire goals at the stroke of half-time meant the Merseysiders took the lead going into the break.

Erik ten Hag’s team started the second-half really poorly with the away team dominating the ball and looking in complete control of proceedings.

Antony finally produces the goods

A groan swept across Old Trafford when Rasmus Hojlund’s number came up with Antony coming on to replace him. The Brazilian’s disastrous form has been written about fairly frequently up till now.

He has looked bereft of confidence and considering the outlay on him, both his manager and he were rumoured to be heading out of the club in the summer.

With fans almost giving up hope and the clock ticking towards full-time, the Brazilian produced a moment of magic as he swivelled inside the box while being heavily guarded and shot off a low grasscutter with his weak foot.

The ball squirmed into the far post to send the home fans into raptures and both the player and Ten Hag were relieved to have finally made it count when the chips were down.

The former Ajax star had 37 touches of the ball in his 49-minute cameo and ended the game with a passing accuracy rate of 90 per cent.

The 24-year-old also had two shots off target while one effort was blocked as he seemed to grow in confidence after the late equaliser.

He also completed all three of his dribbles as the hosts were in the ascendancy at that point. The winger completed all his long balls and also had one key pass to his name.

After the team from Anfield scored their third in extra time, the manager went even more attacking and the Brazil international was asked to play as a left wing-back.

Needs to carry on this momentum

He excelled in the defensive aspect as well, winning five ground duels while making one clearance and making one tackle (stats via Sofascore).

The club and the manager, who has kept backing him despite INEOS’ summer intentions, will be hoping the player can discover the kind of form he had displayed during his Eredivisie days to ensure a great end to a disappointing campaign.

It was another substitute Amad Diallo who scored the winner to send the Red Devils through to the semifinals of the FA Cup where they will face Coventry City at Wembley.

Whether Antony can keep this momentum up remains to be seen. He is playing for his future at the moment and hopefully, he can put all the noise aside and focus on the game moving forward.