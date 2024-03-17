Bruno Fernandes makes big claim about Man United’s season after incredible win vs. Liverpool



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has bemoaned his side’s inconsistency this season and pinpointed it as the club’s main problem.

United have struggled this term to achieve a consistent run of results and performances.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign. At the moment, even a top-four finish seems like an uphill battle.

Before the clash against Liverpool, Erik ten Hag called on his players to “save the season” by sinking the Merseysiders and winning the FA Cup.

Ten Hag got a response from his stars, who played out a dramatic 4-3 win vs. Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford and a very late winner from Amad Diallo sealed the victory for United and sent them through to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The 20-time English giants are set to come up against Championship outfit Coventry City in the next stage of the competition.

After the final whistle, Fernandes – who produced a captain’s performance that even saw him slot at central defence – spoke to ITV and gave his verdict on the match.

He also called out United’s inconsistency.

Fernandes said, “We have a young squad, they need time and when they have the chance to play they have to show they have the quality to play for Manchester United.”

“We always have belief, the problem is we have not been consistent with our performances.”

“We give 100% we always give everything but at this club we always have to have high standards. It’s a part of the game to be criticised, that’s why you play for Manchester United.”

The Portuguese playmaker added, “This season has not been at the level we want but we want to improve. We have always said our goal was to get into the top four and try to win the FA Cup, we will do all we can for those goals.”

Fernandes noted that the FA Cup is a big trophy for United, strongly agreeing with Ten Hag’s sentiments that it’s now the ultimate goal in the club’s efforts to salvage the season.

