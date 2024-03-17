Confirmed Man United XI vs Liverpool: six stars return from injury in strengthened squad



As quickly as Manchester United’s injury problems resolve themselves, new ones seem to emerge to take their place this season.

Six stars are returning from injury, but Casemiro has been ruled out of today’s FA Cup tie with Liverpool and will been replaced by Scott McTominay, who is likely to move over from a more advanced role.

He will partner Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans is also injured and his place in central defence will be taken by Victor Lindelof, who himself switches position from left back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in at right back, allowing Diogo Dalot to switch to the left.

Harry Maguire is fit and has made the bench but manager Erik ten Hag has opted to stick with Lindelof as Raphael Varane’s centre-back partner.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are all still injured. Martinez could be back for the Brentford game but the two left backs are probably out for the season.

Andre Onana is in goal but reserve keeper, Altay Bayindir, is also injured; his place on the bench is taken by the returning Tom Heaton.

Up front there is good news, with Rasmus Hojlund returning after a couple of weeks’ layoff. This will see Marcus Rashford return to the left wing, Alejandro Garnacho to the right and Bruno Fernandes back to the number 10 role.

Anthony Martial is still injured. Omari Forson has recovered from an unspecified injury to make the bench.

In better news still, Mason Mount makes the bench after four months out with injury.

He is joined by Heaton, Maguire, Forson, Willy Kambwala, Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat, Antony and Amad Diallo.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 3.30pm.