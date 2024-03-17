Dan Ashworth could help Manchester United win the race for highly-coveted midfielder Mario Dorgeles



Erik ten Hag quickly identified defensive midfield as an area that needed to be upgraded when he first came in with his options limited to either of Scott McTominay or Fred.

After a long and ultimate fruitless chase of Frenkie de Jong, the focus shifted to Adrien Rabiot. But disagreements over wages meant even that move failed and United started the season poorly.

Out of desperation, the club ended up paying £70 million for Casemiro and the 30-year-old took to the Premier League like a duck to water and he was integral to United’s Carabao Cup success and third-place league finish.

But the Brazilian is 31 and his go-to midfield partner from last season, Christian Eriksen is 32 and both have lost more than a yard of pace and struggle in big games.

Midfield overhaul needed

Both have been linked with a summer exit with INEOS keen to get Casemiro’s wages off the books and they were dismayed at the way the club threw money at the five-time Champions League winner who would only be a short-term fix.

That is why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to focus on a youth-centric transfer policy and to get the right profiles in, he is working on fixing the flawed system that exists at United.

A new CEO is set to join in the summer while a recruitment specialist and technical director are also set to join. United are also close to agreeing a compensation package for Dan Ashworth, who will become the new sporting director.

Newcastle are not too pleased and want to ensure Ashworth does not begin working before the summer because he had formulated plans for the Magpies and United could be about to steal them.

Ashworth holds the key

That is what The Evening Standard claim with their report which states that Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles is a target for Newcastle and is someone who Ashworth is a fan of.

And if he joins the Red Devils, the 19-year-old versatile midfield could be headed to Old Trafford instead of St James’ Park.

Lots of other clubs in the Premier League and in Europe are looking at the Ivory Coast U23 international, who has trained under Michael Essien at the Right to Dream Academy.

“Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle are among the clubs watching FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles.

“The 19-year-old, who is coached by Chelsea legend Michael Essien in Denmark, is considered the next top teenage star to emerge from the Nordsjaelland talent factory.

“Brighton, Monaco, Lille, Lyon and Marseille are also in the summer race for the Ivory Coast Under-23 international, who Manchester United-bound sporting director Dan Ashworth also admires.”

Mario Dorgeles reputation

Chelsea legend Essien namechecked Dorgeles as one of the “top three talents” at the Danish club back in 2023, alongside Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman.

Nuamah has since joined Lyon while Osman agreed a £16million summer move to Brighton amid interest from West Ham. Mohammed Kudus is another notable alumni along with Brighton winger Simon Adingra.

Dorgeles has made 43 senior appearances in two seasons, scoring once and providing three assists and is expected to leave this summer. He can play both as a defensive midfielder and further forward if needed.

Considering Right to Dream Academy’s pedigree and Essien’s backing, it is clear to see the player has potential. Whether Ashworth can swing this transfer in United’s favour remains to be seen.