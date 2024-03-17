Eric Ramsay praises former boss Erik ten Hag

Eric Ramsay has lauded his former boss Erik ten Hag and has backed him to get the team back to the form of last season.

The 32 year old was appointed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in July 2021 as a player development and set-piece coach.

He spent two and half seasons at Old Trafford working with Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and finally Ten Hag, before accepting a head coach role in the United States with Minnesota United.

The coach was heavily criticised by many fans, who saw little to any improvement on set pieces in an offensive or defensive capacity.

To back up those fans’ theories, The Athletic reported in December last year that United’s attacking set pieces were “dismal”.

Upon Ramsay’s appointment to the MLS club he announced that he was excited to be joining a club with a “strong football culture” that some people took as a parting swipe aimed at his former employers.

However, in an interview with PA (via The Mirror), Ramsay lavished praise on former boss Ten Hag.

“(Erik) is obviously incredibly focused, has real conviction as to how he wants the team to play, how he feels the group should be managed, as you’d expect of anyone who hits that level as a manager”.

“Obviously, he’s had some difficult circumstances to deal with this year, so hopefully once that gets cleaned up then we’re going to see the trajectory recaptured that we saw last year”.

Former United defender, Wes Brown, has also recently given his backing to the under-fire manager stating, “I’d like to see Erik ten Hag stay and try and build a team – his team. He deserves it after the season he had last year”.

Although, with United languishing in sixth place in the table and having a goal difference of exactly zero after 28 matches played, his position is under massive threat.

Paul Scholes has recently weighed in, arguing that he fully expects INEOS to replace the Dutchman in the summer.

The future of the former Ajax boss is one of the most important issues new owners INEOS will have to deal with in the coming period. A win against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter finals would certainly strengthen the Dutchman’s hand a little.