Erik ten Hag lauds Manchester United players’ first half display in cup classic against Liverpool

Manchester United came out on top in an epic cup tie against Liverpool with a last-gasp 4-3 win and kept their trophy hopes alive after coming from behind twice.

Amad Diallo’s late strike sent Old Trafford into raptures as they made it into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

An incredible 53 shots on goal were taken in a pulsating encounter that will live long in the memories of United fans around the globe.

Amad was not the only unlikely hero as the much-maligned Antony scored a late equaliser to take the tie to extra time.

United manager Erik ten Hag was understandably delighted with the result and performance of his team and speaking to ITV claimed, “I think the first 35 minutes were the best minutes from our season.”

However, the manager lamented his side’s inability to press home their advantage as they let Liverpool back into the game with two late first half goals.

He claimed that too many gaps were appearing in the midfield and that they “can’t allow” that against a team like Liverpool.

The under-fire manager swiftly moved onto more positive aspects of the game and referring to his side’s double comeback he stated, “we had to change. We went into the risk, we went one against one, and the players had a strong belief to win this game and they won it”.

The Dutchman also paid special attention to the contribution of some of United’s youngest stars.

“We have a team for the future that is very good. Coming up, players are developing and impressing, like Dalot and Kobbie [Mainoo]”.

The former Ajax man also waxed lyrical over his side’s ability to find a later winner and show the character required to do so by stating, “we can adjust, we can adapt”.

The Dutchman was also complimentary of his side’s semi final opponents, Coventry City.

“If you want to go to the final you have to win the semi-final, we have to play our best. We have seen yesterday Coventry, how they did that, a very good team. A good spirit, a very good mentality. It’s going to be a difficult game but we want to go to the final so we have to prepare our best and play our best”.

The Red Devils will face the Championship side in the semi finals with a chance to make it back-to-back FA Cup finals for the Dutchman.

With fans getting a chance to catch their breath with the upcoming international break, the Mancunian side will next be in action against Sheffield United on Saturday 30th March, as they must turn their attention back to the top four chase.