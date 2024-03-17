Gareth Southgate warns Marcus Rashford his Euro 2024 spot is under major threat



England manager Gareth Southgate has warned Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford that his Euro 2024 spot is under major threat from the likes of Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.

Southgate also strongly hinted that he had taken note of Rashford’s off-the-pitch escapades and admitted that they could have a bearing on his role within the national team ahead of the summer tournament.

Rashford has been poor this season by his usually high standards.

His lack of form has not been aided by issues with his behaviour which have at times left a lot to be desired.

Back in October, the 26-year-old was reprimanded by Erik ten Hag after he went out clubbing following a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

Earlier this year in January, Rashford once again found himself on the wrong end of Ten Hag’s wrath, this time for missing a scheduled training session at Carrington after a bender in Belfast the night before.

Despite his struggles on and off the pitch, Southgate kept faith with the Carrington academy graduate and selected him in his Three Lions set-up for this month’s Wembley friendlies vs. Brazil and Belgium.

Southgate however spoke to the media and told Rashford that his place in the team is not guaranteed, with Foden and Gordon gunning for his spot.

The 53-year-old coach pointed out, “Marcus has a battle on his hands with Gordon, with Palmer with [Phil] Foden… so we’ve got big competition for places in that area of the field. What happens while players are with their clubs is club matters because they know the full story. They know exactly what’s going on.

“Obviously, we observe everything, we don’t miss anything. I don’t say behaviours off the field are irrelevant because clearly they’re not.”

“But the key thing is we are mainly focusing on the performances on the field. He’s got big competition. So has Jack [Grealish].”

“These guys are playing well. Gordon, Bowen… they’re scoring regularly, they perform well for the team, they defend well, they work hard, they compete and we’ve got really good options in that area of the pitch.”

Southgate added, “I can’t guarantee anybody makes it. We know what Marcus can bring to us but equally everybody has got to perform well between now and the end of the season.”

He went on to laud Gordon for his aggressive, competitive and positive play that usually “frightens” defenders.

