Juventus ready to bring in Sofyan Amrabat despite disastrous Manchester United loan



Last season, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had managed to narrow down his best XI more or less and played them consistently throughout the campaign and the results vindicated his approach.

The club ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup, they qualified for the Champions League via a third-place finish in the Premier League while also reaching the FA Cup final.

Considering such a strong debut season, the pressure was cranked up even further on the Dutchman and this season the squad has suffered over 50 different cases of injury which has robbed the manager of the chance to select a stable team.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, the manager’s go-to midfield pairing from last season, have struggled and seem to have lost more than a yard of pace and Ten Hag has had to select several different combinations to figure out the way forward.

Amrabat has not had the best of loans

The Brazilian has also spent a significant portion out injured and the former Ajax coach had played Sofyan Amrabat in his stead who had arrived amid a lot of fanfare after a great couple of seasons in Serie A and for his national team in Qatar.

The Moroccan had arrived on loan on deadline day from Fiorentina as the manager felt he had the capability to serve as backup for the former Real Madrid superstar.

However, the Morocco international arrived without having a proper pre-season and has struggled to adapt to the intense nature of the English game and the player is said to regret the choice to come to Old Trafford this season.

The 27-year-old has started only 13 games in all competitions, playing five of them as a left-back which has certainly not helped but his recent error against Manchester City just highlighted how he is not the right fit for the Red Devils.

Juventus still want him

United have no intention of making his loan deal permanent and there were rumours of his loan stint getting terminated in January with Barcelona and Juventus keen on his services.

United turned that option down but the Old Lady continue to remain interested and are “keeping their antennas straight” as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The team from Turin is waiting for Amrabat’s “English adventure” to end and the player, who has no future back at Fiorentina, is also “starting to feel nostalgic” about a return to Serie A.

The Italian game certainly suits him more and Fiorentina could yet earn a decent amount from his sale despite rumours of his value tanking due to his ill-fated spell thus far.