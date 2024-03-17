Man United hero Amad Diallo says strike vs. Liverpool is the “best goal of his career”



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has admitted that his fantastic strike that won the game for the club against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup is the best goal he has ever scored.

United sunk Jurgen Klopp’s men 4-3 to advance to the next round of the competition.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Antony in normal time forced the match to head into extra time. Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead once more just before half-time in extra time.

Marcus Rashford then restored parity to make the score 3-3. It seemed like both sides would have to settle for a penalty shootout but Amad had other ideas.

The Ivorian snatched the ball from Elliott in the dying embers of proceedings and passed it to Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho ran up the pitch and squared it to Amad who expertly steered his shot in the corner of the net. He raced towards the Stretford End with his shirt aloft to celebrate the unforgettable moment.

AN INCREDIBLE END TO ONE OF THE MOST INCREDIBLE DERBY GAMES YOU WILL HAVE EVER SEEN. Step forward, Sir Amad Diallo ♥️@ManUtd have won it in extra-time with seconds to go!!!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Avyx1vE857 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

Unfortunately for Amad, he was already booked for an earlier offence and was subsequently shown a second yellow card by referee Jonathan Brooks.

The youngster was given his marching orders and walked down the tunnel as fans all around him celebrated and acknowledged him.

He is now set to be unavailable for selection during United’s next Premier League match against Brentford on March 30.

After the final whistle vs. Liverpool, Amad spoke to ITV and said, “What a game. I think we deserved this win. We played very good, one of the best games of the season also.”

When asked whether it was the best goal he has ever scored, he replied, “‘I think so. It’s an important moment, so I think it’s the best goal of my career.”

“I don’t believe but this is football. You need to believe every single moment. I’m happy to score.”

“I forgot the first yellow. I’m very disappointed for that, a red card, but the most important for me is to win and against a big team like Liverpool is a big, big moment for me.”

He added, “Everyone came to me and said congratulations. I want to thank everyone, the fans were superb all game.”

United will face Championship club Coventry City in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

