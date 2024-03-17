Man United players have “secretly offered their support” to potential Mason Greenwood return



Manchester United players are reportedly open to letting Mason Greenwood return to the club once his Getafe loan spell comes to an end.

It was thought that Greenwood didn’t have any chance whatsoever of wearing the famous red shirt again but in an interview soon after he completed his partial investment into the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe opened the door to the possibility of the forward making a comeback.

Greenwood was controversially suspended by United in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman.

He was then charged with the offences but the case against him was eventually dropped in February 2023, with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of material witnesses as the main reason for their decision not to pursue the matter any longer.

United subsequently launched an internal investigation into the matter and had provisionally planned to bring him back until their plans got leaked by the media.

Following intense backlash and criticism from the public, United reversed their decision and elected to let the player temporarily leave to reignite his career in Spain with Getafe.

He has found his feet once more at Estadio Coliseum and seems to be back to his sensational best.

Greenwood’s performances are believed to have attracted the interest of top clubs such as Atletico Madrid, who are keen on landing his services and offering him a new home.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Carrington academy graduate has no intention of returning to United. His preference would be to continue in La Liga, where he is enjoying life with his family.

According to The Sun, Greenwood’s United teammates are prepared to welcome him back if the club under the new INEOS regime elect to give him a second chance at Old Trafford.

The newspaper says that the United dressing room has “secretly offered its support” to the 22-year-old to make a shock return.

The publication relays that this verdict was reached after a poll was conducted.

A source said about the matter, “His team-mates would not be against him returning to Old Trafford.”

“They know all about the background and understand how controversial it would be to have him back. Their decision is a footballing one, pure and simple.”

“United have struggled to score goals this season and they need a player like Mason. They’re watching him score and create goals for Getafe every week.”

The Sun notes that Greenwood’s return risks sparking an internal revolt as the women’s team is opposed to him coming back.

