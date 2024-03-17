Man United will face Coventry City in FA Cup Semi-Final



Manchester United have drawn Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final after a classic quarter final tie against Liverpool this afternoon.

The Sky Blues should on paper be the easiest draw, with the other semi-final seeing Chelsea face Man City.

The irony of the draw is that Coventry’s manager is Mark Robins, whose goal for Sir Alex Ferguson’s United in the 1990 FA Cup has gone down in folklore as the one that saved the great manager his job after a difficult start at Old Trafford.

United won a see-saw battle 4-3 in extra time after trailing twice during the game today.

Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner and was ludicrously sent off for a second yellow card for taking his shirt off to celebrate. Perhaps Amad’s goal will serve to save under-fire Erik ten Hag in the same way Robins’ did for Sir Alex.

United have a great opportunity to salvage what has been a difficult season and go one better than they did last time around when they lost the final to the Citizens.

Their record against Coventry is very favourable, having won 43, drawn 17 and lost just 23.

The last time the two sides met was in 2007 when the Sky Blues won 2-0 in the League Cup with a brace from Michael Mifsud.

That was in fairness against a second-string United line-up that included the likes of Thomas Kuszczak, Danny Simpson, Phil Bardsley, Chris Eagles, Dong Fangzu and a lesser known young defender, Gerard Pique.

Jonny Evans was also in that team and will be hoping to get his revenge at Wembley on April 19th or 20th.

United will be aiming to lift the FA Cup for the 13th time. History could repeat itself from last season, in that they could also be standing in the way of City going for a second successive treble.

If that proves to be the case, they will certainly be hoping for a better performance and outcome than in May 2023.