Man United’s on-loan striker Joe Hugill struggles as Burton Albion suffer loss vs. Exeter City



Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill struggled to make an impact as Burton Albion were beaten by 10-man Exeter City.

Exeter took the lead after 41 minutes via midfielder Reece Cole.

Burton were handed an advantage just before the break when Exeter defender Zak Jules was given his marching orders by the referee.

Despite having the numerical upper hand in the second half, the Brewers couldn’t capitalise and make it count.

Exeter held on to seal the win and clinch all three points at St James Park.

Hugill endured yet another miserable game and was taken off after 67 minutes of action. The United loanee was replaced by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

While on the pitch, Hugill never really got into the game and it was unsurprising that manager Martin Paterson made the personnel change.

The United loanee had only 14 touches of the ball.

He attempted just six passes and found his teammates four times, managing a pass completion rate of 67%. One was a key pass.

Hugill registered three total cracks at goal. One was off-target but two of them required Exeter’s goalkeeper, Viljami Sinisalo to swing into action and intervene.

The Carrington academy graduate missed one big chance that could have given his side an avenue back into the match.

He didn’t have a long ball or cross to his name.

The 20-year-old lost all two ground duels that he got involved in. Aerially, Hugill was required to contest five aerial challenges. He came out on top on two occasions.

The striker lost possession four times.

He made one clearance and as many interceptions.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The Durham-born star has so far scored just one goal for Burton when he found the back of the net on his debut for the League One outfit.

He will be hoping for far better and improved fortunes when Burton face Port Vale next weekend.

