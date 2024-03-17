Man United’s Radek Vitek plays crucial role as Accrington Stanley snatch valuable point vs. Notts County



Manchester United on-loan goalkeeper Radek Vitek made an impressive five saves as his side, Accrington Stanley, secured a valuable point against Notts County.

Jim O’Brien gave Notts County the lead just four minutes into the game but Accrington restored parity 13 minutes later via Shaun Whalley.

Alassana Jatta restored the visitors’ advantage before the two teams headed down the tunnel as he beat Vitek.

Notts County looked set to run out winners at Wham Stadium but Accrington won a penalty with 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Jack Nolan made no mistake from the spot to ensure the spoils were shared between the two League Two outfits.

Beyond his crucial five saves which helped prevent Notts County from adding to their goal tally, Vitek made three high claims.

Only one of the shot-stopper’s saves was from inside his own box.

Vitek registered 40 touches of the ball.

He attempted to deliver 25 passes and found his teammates with 15 of them.

The Czech Republic international tried to ping 11 long balls. Only one of his efforts found its intended target. This is something he will undoubtedly be keen to improve on ahead of Accrington’s next fixture in a week’s time.

Vitek won the one aerial duel he was required to contest.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The 20-year-old did not make a punch. For Vitek and Accrington, the most important thing is that they’ve picked up points in their last two matches against Swindon and Notts County.

The club seems to be finally putting the losing run they were on behind them. Up next for Accrington is a trip away to Sutton.

