Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings



Manchester United won against Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford this evening to progress in the FA Cup. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Did well to repel initial attempts by Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez and looked commanding in goal. Slapped a shot straight to Salah from which he scored but overall, continued his good run of form. Got done by two deflected goals and one follow-up.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7- Was handling himself fairly well against Salah until the mad final few minutes of the first half. Not helped by Rashford in defence.

Raphael Varane 7.5- Contained the threat of Darwin Nunez with calmness and looked composed in possession as well. Not at fault for any goal.

Victor Lindelof 7- Liverpool’s forwards’ profile made him the better option than Harry Maguire and he proved it with a mobile display and winning key duels.

Diogo Dalot 8.5- Showed again why Ten Hag is reluctant to move him from his favoured right side. Was the rock in defence and attack through 120 minutes as bodies around him kept falling. A titanic performance.

Kobbie Mainoo 8- Remarkably remains the fulcrum of the team in and out of possession. Keeps showing an improved game with every fixture and it was his silky dribbling on display again this time.

Scott McTominay 5- Goalscorer? Check. Problem? Check. McTominay continues to be a necessary evil for United. Extremely limited in possession and offers nothing except goals but he missed a few clear chances here. Effort can’t be faulted.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Was playing well up until Liverpool equalised. Perhaps symbolises the mentality of the team as he started shouting and complaining as Liverpool piled on the pressure but kept at it throughout the game as he ran on fumes.

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5- His relentless game was on full display as when everyone was feeling their hamstrings, he ran the length of the pitch to assist Amad to seal an unforgettable win.

Marcus Rashford 5- Finally equalised for United deep in extra time after missing multiple chances during the game and came alive to salvage an extremely disappointing game till that point, mainly due to a lack of effort.

Rasmus Hojlund 7- Came as a refreshing change of pace to United’s attack as he functioned as an outlet when Liverpool pressed high. Picked up where he left off before his injury minus the goals.

Substitutes:

Antony 6: Was an unpopular sub when he came on but inexplicably equalised for United, with his right foot too!

Harry Maguire 7- Came on to allow Wan-Bissaka a breather on his injury return. Defended stoutly as United hurled forward in search of an equaliser in extra time.

Christian Eriksen 5- Had the tall task of replacing Mainoo and as expected, looked like a downgrade. Quite a fall from last season.

Amad Diallo 8- Nobody would care how his overall game was. Won it for United with a clean finish in the dying embers of extra time.

Mason Mount 6- There was no fairytale return from injury as his impact was minimal but came to be a part of a memorable win.

Manager Erik ten Hag 6– For once, United kept coming back despite trailing and that will fill Ten Hag with confidence. Issues remain, but the performance was a lot better than expected.

