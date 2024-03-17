Manchester United’s Casemiro pulls out of Brazil national team due to injury



The Brazil national team has confirmed that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has pulled out of the side’s upcoming friendly clashes with an injury.

Brazil are set to take on England and Spain in the upcoming March international break.

However, in an update issued by the five-time World Cup winners, Casemiro will not be available for selection.

His replacement has already been called up as the United man seeks to use the two-week break to recover and regain fitness as the business end of the Premier League season approaches.

The update provided by Brazil reads, “The coach of the Brazilian team, Dorival Júnior, announced, this Saturday (16), the call-up of striker Pepê, from Porto (POR).”

“He was called up to replace Casemiro, from Manchester United (ING), who was cut due to injury and is out of the friendlies against England and Spain, on March 23 and 26, respectively.”

Brazil boss Dorival Junior said about Casemiro, “We have just received a report from Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar. From a pre-list made by the Brazilian National Team’s technical committee with 50 names, 13 of them were already away due to injury at their clubs.”

“Unfortunately, we also lost Casemiro. Therefore, Pepê, from Porto, a native striker who now plays as a midfielder, is called up.”

O treinador da Seleção Brasileira, Dorival Júnior, anunciou, neste sábado (16), a convocação do atacante Pepê, do Porto (POR). Ele foi chamado para o lugar de Casemiro, do Manchester United (ING), que foi cortado por lesão e está fora dos amistosos contra Inglaterra e Espanha,… pic.twitter.com/3SzH0nvKOA — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 16, 2024

Junior will have to pick from a midfield pool currently consisting of Andre (Fluminense), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Joao Gomes (Wolves), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham) and Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo).

It’s highly likely that Casemiro will now not be involved for United during Sunday’s high-stakes FA Cup clash against Liverpool.

Interestingly, Brazil have not disclosed the exact nature of the physical setback sustained by the 32-year-old.

Should he be sidelined for an extended spell, it could spell trouble for Erik ten Hag, who has had to contend with multiple key stars suffering injuries all season.

Earlier this term, Casemiro missed several weeks of action due to a hamstring issue he picked up in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

Even before that, the five-time Champions League winner had been absent for yet another month after an injury lay-off ruled him out of games against Copenhagen, Sheffield United and Manchester City.

