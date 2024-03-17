Manchester United’s returning trio can play major role in dominating Liverpool

Manchester United host Liverpool in the 213th meeting between the two English giants.

Old Trafford will surely be a cauldron of noise as United aim to make it into the semi-finals of the one tournament they still have a chance of winning.

The Red Devils have started 2024 quite well in terms of results with eight wins from 11, but Liverpool are in immense from, having only lost one out of their previous 20 games.

The host’s record of late against their rivals is not ideal. They have only won two out of the last ten matchups but one of those victories was a FA Cup tie in 2021, with a late Bruno Fernandes goal sealing United’s progression.

What’s more, United grabbed a useful draw at Anfield in December where Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Jonny Evans and Andre Onana all impressed.

It will be a tall order to defeat this Liverpool side, but here is how United can take back bragging rights from the North West derby.

Shift Diogo Dalot over to left back

United will be without both their usual left backs with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia likely out for the season. Consequently, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have been tasked with holding down the left side of defence with mixed results.

Despite being 31 years old, Mo Salah on the right wing is still Liverpool’s biggest threat and has historically been a massive thorn in the side of the Red Devils.

The Egyptian has scored a depressing 12 times in 13 matches versus Man United and the defence cannot leave either Lindelof or Amrabat exposed to the player’s pace and trickery.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely to be available, he should play on his usual right side and the versatile Dalot can cover more effectively at left back and give Salah a much tougher afternoon.

Defend deep

It is hard for United fans to hear this but the home side cannot take the game to Liverpool right now, or they will be picked apart.

The defence will probably be Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, with the latter returning from injury and Jonny Evans likely sidelined having pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad earlier this week.

A defensive pairing of the French and English international cannot defend high and would be incredibly susceptible to Darwin Nunez breaking in behind.

Maguire has always had more success as a penalty box defender and that is how he will be able to handle the Liverpool striker.

Be a threat on the counter and get the ball to Rasmus Hojlund

It is no accident that United’s form and goals have decreased since the Dane picked up an injury last month. The 21 year old has been crucial to how United play and was forming a very promising partnership with other youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Whilst United need to defend deep, this does not mean they should just offer nothing going forward like they did at the Etihad against Manchester City.

They need to find a way to dominate Liverpool on the counter and with Bruno Fernandes feeding Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and the returning Rasmus Hojlund, they have their best arsenal to play exactly this way.

What Erik ten Hag’s men cannot allow to happen is United’s front three to become isolated from the rest of the team, which has happened in the past versus City or Liverpool. They need to expose the likely full backs of Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley and hopefully get some joy in behind the Anfield side’s defence.