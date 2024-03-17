Marcus Rashford redeemed himself by lifting Manchester United to victory over Liverpool

It was down to the wire on Sunday evening as Manchester United pulled off a nail-biting 4-3 comeback win over Liverpool in extra time in their FA Cup quarter-final clash.

While Man United appeared vulnerable at the back on numerous occasions, allowing Liverpool to grab a 2-1 lead by scoring twice in three minutes, their attacking performance more than made up for their defensive flaws.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the match, United strengthened gradually throughout the match, showing their peak resilience as the match went into extra-time following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. At the forefront of United’s comeback was Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has endured a torrid season to date, unable to replicate his fine form from last season. This was evident at the end of the second half when he went one-on-one with the keeper after receiving a well-placed lob from Christian Eriksen. In what should have been a clear match-winning opportunity, Rashford’s shot went wide, with the winger hitting the ground in despair after realising the grave error he made.

In extra time, Rashford made an almost identical mistake two minutes from half-time. In another one-on-one, he sent the ball past the far post. This time, however, he would be relieved to see that he was flagged for offside.

In the second half of extra time, Rashford made up for all of his errors when he received a ball from Scott McTominay inside the box. He drilled the ball past the keeper into the net, drawing United 3-3 level and providing the platform for Amad Diallo to score the winner in the final minute of the match.

Throughout the 120-minute clash, the winger completed 25 of his 28 passes for an impressive passing accuracy of 89%. He also provided 5 key passes, proving to be an important component in United’s attack.

Rashford’s defensive actions left a lot to be desired, however, with the winger only completing a single tackle. In comparison, late substitute Amad Diallo made three tackles, showing that Rashford lacked in defensive support.

The England international was involved in five ground duels, winning two, while winning one of two aerial duels.

Rashford was one of United’s most involved players in the attacking buildup, taking four shots, with two on target. Still, he struggled to show quality on the ball, failing to complete his two attempted dribbles.

Ultimately, it was a topsy-turvy performance from Rashford. While his passing was solid and he remained highly involved in United’s attacking build-ups, he was substandard when it came to supporting his defence and showing quality on the ball. His two misses from close range are also difficult to ignore.

Still, he managed to excel where it counted, handing United a crucial goal that enabled them to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals and keep their hopes for silverware alive this season.

(Stats via Sofascore)