Marcus Rashford says “hardworking” Amad Diallo deserves more minutes after heroics vs. Liverpool



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has backed teammate Amad Diallo to get more opportunities in the starting XI following his heroics against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Both Rashford and Amad got on the score sheet as the two sides played out a thrilling tie.

United ran out 4-3 winners at Old Trafford. Rashford’s goal in the second half of extra time restored parity and made the score 3-3 before Amad’s all-important strike in the dying embers of the match sealed the win for the club.

The Ivorian was given his marching orders after receiving a second booking for taking his shirt off during the celebrations.

Amad admitted that he forgot he was already on a yellow card amidst all the euphoria and jubilation.

This season, the winger has found minutes under Erik ten Hag extremely hard to come by. He has been used sparingly and most of his appearances have come from the bench. The United manager has demonstrated a clear preference for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and even Antony ahead of him.

However, according to Rashford who spoke to ITV after the clash against Liverpool, Amad has placed himself in a good position to get more playing time.

The Englishman said, “Amad Diallo has been working hard, he hasn’t had the opportunities he wants and there’s no better way to push for more than nights like this.”

Rashford gave his verdict on the win vs. the Merseysiders. He remarked, “Listen to the noise, you can tell what a big game it is, a huge occasion. I haven’t had the season I wanted but nights like this at Old Trafford are what it’s all about.”

“I had to score that chance at the end, I wish it was done half an hour ago but we got the job done and we have to get something out of this season.”

“Today represents what it always has to me, it’s a massive game in the history of Manchester United. It gets us through to a semi-final but even a normal game against Liverpool we have to win.”

The Red Devils will face Championship side Coventry City at Wembley in the next stage of the competition.

