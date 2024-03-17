Mason Greenwood’s price hiked as Atletico Madrid withdraw from race



Manchester United’s precarious FFP position means despite INEOS’ entry, the club will first and foremost need to sell well before moving on to recruitment.

That is why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a massive summer exodus which is expected to go into double digits with none of the high-profile players safe from a cull.

This list includes all the players who have departed on loan, including Mason Greenwood, currently starring for Getafe in La Liga.

The United forward was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was suspended by the club two seasons ago.

Those charges were subsequently dropped, and United’s own internal investigation also ended with manager Erik ten Hag keen to reintegrate the academy graduate back into the first team.

Greenwood’s future

But fan backlash meant the club was forced to send him out on loan to Spain where he has enjoyed a fine campaign thus far, scoring eight times and assisting five more with his displays alerting all the Spanish bigwigs to his availability.

Barcelona were his prime suitors, with the Catalans open to a player-plus-cash deal in order to get their man. United’s football director and head of negotiations were also spotted in a meeting with officials from the Camp Nou outfit.

However, those plans were halted after fears of fan backlash. Atletico Madrid are another team who are enamoured with the versatile forward but as per Football Transfers, United’s asking price is expected to be beyond their reach.

It was revealed that the Red Devils would be willing to come to the negotiating table if a club were to cough up €40 million. But Jacque Talbot has now insisted that the price has gone up to £50 million.

“Atletico Madrid have enquired about signing striker Mason Greenwood in the summer but Manchester United have slapped a £50million price tag on his head, FootballTransfers can reveal.

Price hike

“Those who wish to sell Greenwood have informed the LaLiga side that they are looking for an initial asking price around £50m, even though he would have just a year left on his deal in England. At present, it’s thought Atletico would not be prepared to meet the valuation, sources inform FootballTransfers.”

Getafe are also prepared to break the bank in order to keep Greenwood with them but even they cannot hope to come close to matching United’s requirement.

To be fair, he was once a £100 million player and his form has definitely caught the eye of all the big-wigs with England manager Gareth Southgate forced to acknowledge his rapid rise.

Sir Jim had insisted that the England international’s future remains undecided throwing up the possibility of a return which the player himself would not be too keen on.

It has also been reported that the club do not want the 22-year-old to arrive for pre-season to avoid further distractions and are keen to agree a move before such a time comes to pass.

INEOS are expected to improve United’s abysmal selling record but such a hard stance regarding Greenwood’s future could end up creating a whole new mess.