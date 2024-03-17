OGC Nice planning to block Jean-Clair Todibo’s summer move to Manchester United



Manchester United’s defence has been far too porous this season for manager Erik ten Hag’s liking, conceding the second-most goals in the Champions League group stage en route to a fourth-place finish as well as letting in three or more goals in a single game 11 times.

Injuries have meant the Dutchman has hardly ever been able to call up his strongest backline with the defence bearing a makeshift look throughout the campaign.

The futures of several stars continue to be up in the air as well as with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans‘ deals ending in June while Victor Lindelof has been linked with an exit.

The Red Devils do have plans to bring in a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez in the summer and one player whose name has constantly been linked with a move to The Theatre of Dreams is Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo’s name keeps getting mentioned

The OGC Nice centre-back was close to a switch last summer but with Harry Maguire’s proposed deal to West Ham falling through, the Frenchman ended up staying put.

The 24-year-old has kept up his good form, helping his side keep 12 clean sheets in 21 league games with the team from Allianz Riviera currently sixth in Ligue 1 and with an outside chance of Champions League qualification.

United’s intention was to use the INEOS connection with Sir Jim Ratcliffe owning the French team in addition to securing a 27.7 percent stake in the 20-time English league champions.

Multiple Premier League teams are chasing the former Barcelona star while Nice fans are unhappy with the constant rumours surrounding his future which almost led to a ugly scenes after their game against Montpellier.

It recently came to light that there would not be any discount on offer for the team from Old Trafford despite sharing the same ownership and now Football Insider have claimed that a summer move is also set to be blocked.

The Nice hierarchy believe the France international will be integral should they qualify for Europe next season and they are desperate to keep hold of him for that.

Summer move could be off

“Senior figures at Nice are prepared to block a deal from Man United for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 24-year-old centre-back is a long-term target at Old Trafford and the Red Devils now share strong ties with the French outfit due to their shared ownership under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

“United have been linked with a move for Todibo in the upcoming summer window, but sources say that Nice are desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman for next season’s European campaign.”

However, Nice’s recent form has been poor to say the least, with the French club winless in their last five games and Marseille and Rennes are close behind and they could miss out on Europe altogether.

In that case, the possibility of a move might once again open up for the defender valued at €60 million. United officials will have one eye on how Nice go about their business in the closing stages of the season.