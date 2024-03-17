Rio Ferdinand claims that watching Victor Lindelof is “killing” him

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has commented on how much he does not enjoy watching Victor Lindelof at left back.

The Red Devils have had incredibly bad luck this year in the defensive position as Tyrell Malacia has not kicked a ball in anger all season after it was reported he had picked up an injury before the team’s pre-season trip to America in July.

Furthermore, Luke Shaw has only played 15 games this season and has suffered two serious injuries already in this campaign.

The Peoples Person has suggested that the Red Devils pursue a top notch left back this summer to relegate the English fullback to that of backup, as his injury problems seem never ending.

England manager Gareth Southgate has even suggested that the player is “touch and go” to make the England squad for the Euros this summer.

What this means is that United have had to come up a few sticking plaster solutions that have seen Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat all cover at left back since Sergio Reguilon’s loan was terminated in January.

The Swedish captain has been entrusted more recently to fill the void in the team but the results have been questionable at best.

The former Benfica man has played in all of United’s last five Premier League matches and as a right footer, never looks comfortable on the left.

He also cannot match Luke Shaw’s overlapping or crossing, rendering the left side of United’s attack very one-dimensional.

Nonetheless, Lindelof has recently spoken about how he is comfortable playing in a range of positions stating, “and if I play in another position, if it’s not centre-half, then I just try to do the job and play the best way I can. Obviously, it’s different from being a centre-half, a number six or a full-back. You have to think differently. But I think I can do a good job there as well”.

One former United defender doesn’t see it this way, however.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, VIBE with FIVE, Ferdinand complained “it’s killing me (seeing Lindelof forced to play at left-back)”.

“But you never want to be doing that, playing people out of position, never playing the same back four”.

The return of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the huge cup tie against Liverpool today will hopefully see natural fullback, Diogo Dalot, shift over to the left hand side. No Manchester United fan will want to see the Lindelof left back experiment be tested against Mo Salah.