Roy Keane lauds character and personality of Manchester United players in massive cup win

Manchester United somehow managed to pull off an unlikely victory against their bitter rivals, Liverpool, today in a classic cup tie.

Erik ten Hag’s men took the match to extra time with a rare goal from Antony, but Harvey Elliot’s 105th minute strike put the Merseysiders in the lead.

Many would have thought the game would be done and dusted but United dug deep to pull themselves back into the game.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo in front of the Stretford End secured one of the club’s most famous moments in the cup.

United fans were understandably delirious at full time and will savour this win for many days to come.

Speaking to ITV, pundit Roy Keane praised the efforts of his former side but first and foremost laid the blame on their opponents.

“Liverpool controlled the game, but they were so sloppy with their passing. We’ve been so critical of United this season, but Old Trafford is bouncing. An incredible game”.

The former Red Devil took another snipe at the Anfield men by stating, “we praise Man United for finding a way to win, but Liverpool found a way to lose”.

The Irishman did eventually begin to lavish praise on his former side by claiming that they “found something from somewhere, a bit of spirit, a bit of momentum”.

He also highlighted what a special moment it was for the players, especially the young members of the team.

Commenting on the full time scenes the legend stated, “great images. Great for the young players. Amazing finish to the game”.

The former United man was also complimentary of United’s bravery in search of an equaliser and eventual late winner.

“The tactics have almost gone out the window, it was about character and personality. We haven’t seen this from United, it was nice to see”.

The former Sunderland manager also made reference to the fact that Ten Hag’s men were criticised by Virgil Van Dijk after the 0-0 draw in December for not looking to win the match.

“United were criticised for playing for the draw at Anfield, not today”.

The Red Devils will now take on Coventry City at Wembley for a place in the final.