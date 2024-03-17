Three things we learned as Man United sink Liverpool in dramatic seven-goal FA Cup thriller



Manchester United hosted bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

For the high-stakes affair, Erik ten Hag was boosted by the returns of a number of key players who he either thrust into the starting XI or named on the bench.

The United boss started Andre Onana in goal. In defence, he gave the nod to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes were tasked with patrolling the middle of the park.

Rasmus Hojlund led the line with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on the wings. Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 4-3 victory against Liverpool.

Mainoo excellent in the first half

United were superb for large sections of the opening 45 minutes even though they went into the break 2-1 down.

The Red Devils took the lead just 10 minutes into proceedings courtesy of McTominay. Garnacho made a brilliant run in behind the Liverpool defence and attempted a curling shot at goal.

Caoimhín Kelleher got a hand to it but could only manage to put the ball back into the danger area. McTominay was the quickest to react and was able to tap it into the back of the net.

United mostly controlled affairs but Liverpool restored parity through Alexis Mac Allister. His shot from inside the box took a wicked deflection to beat Onana, who didn’t really stand a chance of keeping it out.

With seconds left on the clock until the interval, Salah handed the Merseysiders the advantage. His goal was very similar to McTominay’s opener. Onana’s save spilled into the Egyptian winger’s path. He made no mistake from close range.

However, there were a lot of positives to take from United’s display in the first period. The first 15 minutes especially were arguably the club’s best this term.

Some of the play was silky and assured. Central to United’s relative success was Mainoo. The 18-year-old was deployed as his side’s deepest-lying midfielder in the absence of Casemiro who was ruled out of the clash with an injury.

A recent analysis covered by The Peoples Person noted Mainoo’s reduced influence during games whenever he shares the pitch with Mainoo.

It was revealed that the homegrown star averages significantly fewer touches and passes whenever he’s higher up the pitch.

Against Liverpool, he was in his favoured deeper role and unsurprisingly, stood head and shoulders above almost if not all of his teammates.

He was arguably the best player on the pitch in the first half. Any control United had mostly originated from the incredible Mainoo.

Some of his touches were simply exquisite and demonstrated why he is so highly rated. His silkiness on the ball was on show for all to see. There was a moment in the game where he came up with some jaw-dropping movement and brilliant piece of skill to get past three Liverpool players. He then delivered the ball to Rashford who cut it back to an incoming McTominay. The Scotland international couldn’t convert the chance and should have done better.

The footwork from Kobbie Mainoo 😮‍💨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/7843ce2pA6 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

The Carrington academy graduate did well in picking up the ball from the defenders and distributing it to the forward players.

Mainoo was very good and didn’t deserve to be on the trailing side at half-time.

Unfortunately for Mainoo, the game gradually got away from United in the second half as Liverpool got into their rhythm.

The youngster was substituted with 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock. He was given a standing ovation by the home support who clearly appreciated his contributions.

Mainoo was replaced by Christian Eriksen.

Questionable defensive work rate from Rashford

One thing that stood out from the game was just how poor Rashford’s defensive work rate was – a weakness that Liverpool fully capitalised on.

On more than one occasion, Rashford failed to track back and help out Wan-Bissaka down the left. The result was that the United full-back kept getting exposed and had to deal with opposition overloads by himself.

Liverpool’s equalizing goal came through Rashford just letting Quansah easily run past him without even attempting to make a tackle or nab the ball from him.

The defender found Darwin Nunez inside the box. The Uruguayan striker then squared it to Mac Allister who made United pay for their mistake.

Rashford’s below-par work rate was made even more glaring by just how effective Garnacho was in executing his defensive responsibilities.

The Argentine always went back to provide cover and help out Dalot.

Rashford’s reluctance to get stuck in and contribute defensively is something Roy Keane who was on punditry duty took issue with and didn’t mince his words about during the break.

The United legend said on ITV, “Marcus Rashford, my god. You want to talk about FA Cup quarter-finals… get to people, tackle people.”

The huge midfield spaces certainly didn’t help United’s cause in their efforts to beat the Anfield outfit but Rashford also didn’t do himself any favours.

Hojlund came off in the 71st minute, which saw Rashford slot into the number nine position. He also didn’t offer much in the way of leading the press or initiating the defending while in the striker role.

Luckily for United, Antony came up clutch for them in the 87th minute, when it looked like the players were down and beaten. The Brazilian somehow managed to turn with the ball and beat Kelleher with his right foot! A brilliant finish from a player who has struggled so much to justify his price tag.

It was Antony’s second goal of the season across all competitions. Both his strikes have come in the FA Cup.

Rashford had the chance to give United a fairytale ending at the death when he was put through on goal by Eriksen with literally the last kick of the game. The Englishman however dragged his effort wide. Should he have scored, United would have avoided going into extra time.

A HUGE chance for Marcus Rashford to win the game with the final kick of the 90 minutes 😲#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/u7iaBnS2I1 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

The 26-year-old however redeemed himself with an equalizing goal in extra time to make the score 3-3.

Rashford’s work rate is certainly something Ten Hag should have a word with the forward about as it puts the team on the back foot.

Fortunately, his goal which forced the match into penalties was a saving

For United to be solid, everyone must pull their own weight. The side can’t afford to carry passengers who offer very little out of possession.

United through to the FA Cup semi-final

United are now through to the semi-final and they did so in dramatic fashion.

Amad Diallo clinched it late for his side. Garnacho got the ball and ran the length of the pitch before squaring it to Amad.

The Ivorian expertly found the bottom-right corner with a fabulous finish to beat Liverpool and send United to the next stage of the competition.

The winger was sent off for taking his shirt off while celebrating but fans will care little about that.

United still have a chance to somewhat salvage the season by winning the FA Cup. Even sweeter is that the feat has come at the expense of Liverpool.

