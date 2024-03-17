Will Fish’s rock-solid display anchors Hibernian as they blow away Livingston in 3-0 win



Manchester United’s on-loan defender Will Fish produced a superb performance at the back as Hibernian cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Livingston.

Goals from Jordan Obita and Myziane Maolida within the opening seven minutes of action gave Hibernian an early lead and put them in firm control of the fixture.

Adam Le Fondre’s third of the match all but confirmed the Scottish Premiership outfit’s victory at Easter Road.

Fish started in a back-four also consisting of Christopher Cadden, Rocky Bushiri Kiranga and one of the scorers, Obita.

The Carrington academy graduate made four crucial clearances that helped Hibs keep the clean sheet. He also came up with as many interceptions.

The centre-back put in one successful tackle.

Fish was not dribbled past even once by any of the Livingston players – such was the level of his rock-solid display at home.

He delved into four ground duels and won half of them.

In the air, Fish competed for three duels. He won just one of these challenges.

The 21-year-old registered a total of 76 touches of the ball in what was an all-involved and comprehensive performance from him.

Fish attempted 63 passes from the back. He successfully delivered 56 of these and managed an impressive pass accuracy of 89%.

The Englishman also tried to ping six long balls. Four reached where he intended them to – an outstanding show of his technical ability.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

He has now made 30 appearances for Hibs in the Premiership. That is, he has featured in every league match so far. 28 of these have seen Fish named in the starting XI.

The United man has helped his side keep nine clean sheets. His importance to Nick Montgomery is undeniable.

