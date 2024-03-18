“At no point did I stop thinking about it…”: Antony admits he “needed” goal vs. Liverpool to relieve pressure



Manchester United winger Antony has revealed that he needed to find the back of the net against Liverpool to relieve some of the pressure that was mounting on his shoulders.

Antony scored an important goal with just three minutes of normal time to force the FA Cup quarter-final game vs. Liverpool into extra time.

He swivelled inside the box and found the bottom corner with his right foot to level the score at 2-2. United would go on to emerge 4-3 winners in dramatic fashion with Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo also getting on the score sheet.

The goal was just Antony’s second across all competitions this season. Both have come in the FA Cup.

It was also his first goal at Old Trafford in more than a year. The Brazilian has been the subject of intense criticism and scrutiny for his poor performances which have often left a lot to be desired.

Antony even lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI to the far more effective and dangerous Alejandro Garnacho, who has made the right-wing spot his own.

The former Sao Paulo and Ajax man ended up finishing the match against Liverpool in the left-back position.

He spoke after the final whistle and admitted that he needed the goal to boost his confidence.

“It was a very important goal, it gave us the chance to go to extra-time and try to win.”

“Personally, it was a very important moment for me, I needed that goal. At no point did I stop thinking about it and working. It’s games like this that show our values and I believe this will motivate everyone for the season. It was a game that we had to help in every way and I managed to score the equaliser.”

“I have also been training my right leg, to make it better and I have done my best to help in the defence, acting as a winger. It was a time for everyone to donate, whatever their position. We came together there and achieved an incredible turnaround.”

The 24-year-old added, “It has been a period of a lot of learning. I try to learn from each criticism, understand where I can improve. I have been working silently to evolve and show my football on the field. I know my potential and I know why Manchester United hired me. I want to repay all of this on the field.”

Antony noted that both his teammates and family members have helped him and given him a lot of confidence.

Finally, he relayed that he is grateful to be at United as it was his lifelong dream to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

