Borussia Dortmund willing to meet Man United’s €35m asking price for Jadon Sancho



Borussia Dortmund are prepared to pay €35m for Jadon Sancho, which is reportedly in the region of Manchester United’s asking price for the player.

Sancho is currently out on loan at Dortmund, where he seems to be slowly getting back to his best and enjoying his football once more.

The Englishman scored in back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years after he found the back of the net vs. Werder Bremen and then PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

He missed Dortmund’s most recent game against Eintracht Frankfurt due to an injury.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United, who forked out £73m to sign Sancho in the summer of 2021, are growing increasingly desperate to permanently offload him.

It’s understood that the Red Devils are prepared to incur a significant financial loss to part ways with the forward, who was embroiled in a bitter public conflict with his manager Erik ten Hag.

It was stated that United want a fee of around €35-40m for Sancho.

In an update issued by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, it seems that Dortmund are ready and willing to pay this sum.

Plettenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The 23 y/o can really imagine staying long-term at Borussia Dortmund. However, for all parties involved it’s still too early to say if that will happen.”

“On one hand, there could still be changes in the coaching position at ManUtd. On the other hand, it’s still unclear how the new owners plan to deal with Sancho.

“However, the biggest sticking point will be the salary. Dortmund would be willing to pay between €35 million in transfer fees.”

“More talks are scheduled in the next weeks. Sancho is happy again and feels the trust within the club.”

From United’s perspective, it’s a huge positive that the Bundesliga outfit seem to be willing to pay what’s necessary to get their man.

It would bring an end to Sancho’s troubles spell at Old Trafford while also helping the Red Devils improve their financial shape and compliance with Financial Fair Play rules.

