Darren Fletcher finally reveals his job remit as INEOS cloud hangs over club executives



Richard Arnold out, Omar Berrada in. Dan Ashworth to come in soon, Jason Wilcox is targeted, and John Murtough’s job is in danger.

It is fair to say that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been making moves since taking over sporting control of the club.

Of all the executives, there is also uncertainty over the future of Darren Fletcher, who is a Technical Director at the club.

However, it has never really been clear as to what exactly he does at United as Technical Directors are not normally seen on the training pitch putting players through their paces.

On the other hand, Fletcher hasn’t really been hands-on in scouting for, or negotiating with transfer targets or handling contracts.

It has all made his job remit very confusing and the expectation was that INEOS would either demarcate his responsibilities more clearly or make him expendable.

Amidst all the confusion, the man himself has finally lifted the lid on what he actually does at Old Trafford, and it’s an amalgamation of roles, to say the least.

Talking to Rio Ferdinand for TNT Sports, Fletcher said that he is a “support coach” for the first-team coaching staff but that’s where his senior team remit ends.

Beyond that, his main role is to streamline the link between the U21 squad and the senior team which is where he handles their transition and takes on a sort of mentoring role for those coming through.

Fletcher said that he gives his experience of traversing the same path and his up-and-down journey, where he had to come back from an extremely serious injury, can be of help to youngsters.

He said: “Technical Director is my title and I work in the first-team coaching staff as a support coach.

“But my remit really with the first team is the link to the U21s, so the pathway to the first team. It’s about identifying the talents and showing them that there’s a pathway forward.

“I become a mentor at that stage for them, the last stage where from my playing ground, I’ve made that journey.”

With the amount of talent coming into the first team right now, one would presume Fletcher would have his hands full mentoring all of them.

Technical Directors at most other clubs concern themselves with the business aspect of the game and that’s a call INEOS will probably make where they either assign Fletcher a new title or replace that expertise.

