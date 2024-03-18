Diogo Dalot identifies major problem Man United need to “fix” to go “another level”



Diogo Dalot has called for Manchester United to urgently sort out the huge tracts of space they often leave between the lines for opposition players to exploit during games.

The defender spoke to Sony Sports Network after United’s incredible 4-3 win against Liverpool in extra time.

The two old rivals played out a breathless clash that was eventually settled by Amad Diallo with just seconds left on the clock until a penalty shootout.

Dalot, as has been mostly the case this season, was immense and produced yet another amazing defensive display.

At one point during the match, he and Maguire were the only natural defenders on the pitch and formed a makeshift backline also consisting of Bruno Fernandes at centre-back and Antony in the left-back position.

However, once again United’s tendency to leave gaping holes in the middle of the park reared its ugly head. On more than one occasion, Liverpool players found it all too easy to run from their end of the pitch up towards Andre Onana’s goal.

With United’s forward stars and midfielders extremely high up to take part in the press, only the defenders were left to stop Liverpool from scaring – an extremely difficult task considering the spaces they were required to cover.

You cannot win a game of football if this is the game plan. No chance. These tactics are utter madness, and if you get a goal to lead 1-0, the job is to restrict this midfield space. You put your body on the line and you defend. All 10 outfield players. It’s almost worse that… pic.twitter.com/b5xxILo1mS — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) March 17, 2024

Fortunately, this tactical flaw didn’t prove too costly for the Red Devils.

However, according to Dalot, United must address the problem and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The Portugal international told Sony Sports Network, “Overall, the first 30 minutes was unbelievable. I think we pressed them really high and it was really difficult for them to be in the game.”

“Then we dropped a little bit and gave them more space between the lines. And this is the type of thing that, if we want to go to another level, then we have to fix.”

Dalot was asked about his form. He replied, “I’m not gonna lie; it’s probably the best moment in my career individually. I know that, I worked for that. But that gives me more responsibility because I want to keep this level; I don’t want to drop.”

He branded the atmosphere at Old Trafford as “magical”.

“There is a special magic inside this stadium. I can’t describe it.

“It was special. Not just the result but the atmosphere. It was probably the best moment at Old Trafford for me.”

United will now take on Championship outfit Coventry City at Wembley in the semi-final of the competition, which represents the club’s last chance of lifting silverware this term.

